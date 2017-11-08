3 hospitalized after hazmat situation at Fedex depot in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after what authorities described as a hazmat situation at a Fedex facility in Weston, Wednesday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call for a fall injury at a medication distribution depot for Fedex, located at 2915 Weston Road, at around 8 p.m.

Officials said the patient was compaining of shortness of breath and chest pain. Crews then noticed a haze inside the 152,000-square-foot structure, as well as additional employees with similar symptoms.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office hazmat crew and Sunrise Fire Rescue then responded to the scene.

Crews did not find any harmful readings, either inside or outside the facility, and gave the all clear.

First responders evaluated 12 people and transported three of them to the Cleveland Clinic for further evaluation.

