LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after, police said, the car they were riding in crashed and caught fire in Lauderhill, Sunday.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fiery crash in the area of Rock Island Road and Northwest 44th Street.

A 7News viewer sent in video showing crews putting out the flames.

Police said paramedics took the three people inside the car to local hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators said the blaze was sparked by the crash but did not specify what may have led to the accident.

