SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rough ride in Southwest Miami-Dade sent three people to the hospital after, witnesses said, a motorcycle and an all-terrain vehicle collided, Saturday morning.

Two people were on the ATV, and one was riding the motorcycle. Witnesses said the riders crashed while they were speeding down Southwest 200th Street, near Redland Road.

“Apparently, from the stop sign over there, they were messing around and racing, and I guess the motorcycle lost control and the ATV clipped him,” said one witness. “The ATV overturned and the motorcycle hit that rock over there. Apparently the impact was pretty bad.”

The motorcyclist was airlifted. Paramedics drove the other two victims to Jackson South Community Hospital.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.