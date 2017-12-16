HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after, officials said, a pickup truck hit a man riding his horse in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident at Rancho Colombia Miami, located along the 15800 block of Northwest 122nd Avenue.

According to officials, the horse the rider was on died at the scene, as well as a second horse. It remains unclear whether or not someone was riding the second horse.

Paramedics transported the rider, a man in his 20s, to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. The two other victims were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

NEW: This is the white pickup truck that slammed into a man riding his horse, injuring him and killing the horse he was riding and another horse nearby @wsvn pic.twitter.com/HrsVa1BUOz — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) December 17, 2017

The driver of the white Ford pickup truck involved remained at the scene.

The vehicle and the horses were later removed from the scene.

