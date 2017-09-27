3 horses found slaughtered in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, animal welfare officials said, the decaying remains of three horses were discovered in Hialeah Gardens, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in South, the remains were found near Northwest 178th Street and 136th Avenue.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as investigators searched for clues.

Officials said the animals appear to have been butchered at the scene. They believe the hoses’ meat is intended to be used for human consumption.

