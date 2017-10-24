3 face judge in bond court after SWAT situation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people who prompted a SWAT situation on Monday faced a judge.

Selwyn Toby, Kenneth Thomas and Denarias Flowers were in bond court Tuesday.

They went before a judge after the SWAT team was called in because the three ran into a strip mall and one of them barricaded himself inside a Fort Lauderdale barber shop.

Police were looking for the trio in connection to a previous armed robbery.

The three were arrested by SWAT officers without incident.

