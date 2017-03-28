3 displaced by Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a blaze in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday, that destroyed a home and displaced three people who lived there.

The fire sent smoke billowing out of the roof of the home along Northwest 21st Street and 31st Avenue.

Crews posted video of the flames to their Facebook page.

No one was hurt.

Three people who lived at the residence are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause.

