3 displaced after Miami house fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were left without a place to call home after, officials said, a fire broke out in a home in Miami, Sunday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue rushed to the home located along Northeast 77th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Officials said the blaze started in the back of the home and quickly spread throughout the structure.

One of the displaced tenants blamed an old air conditioner for the fast-spreading fire. “It started blowing fire, and I didn’t have time to put it out,” said Casabella Sederino. “Now I lost everything. I lost my papers. Now I’m in the street.”

Unfortunately, much of the home was destroyed. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

