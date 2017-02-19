3 displaced after fire at Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire tore through an apartment building in Miami, Sunday morning, leaving three residents displaced.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along Northeast 78th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

One woman said she was showering when the fire broke out in her unit. She was able to get out before the flames spread throughout the building.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

