3 detained after reports of shots fired from car on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detained three people after responding to reports of shots fired from a car, Wednesday night, in Miami Beach.

Officers responded to the area of 41st Street and Indian Creek Drive, where a 911 caller had reported gunfire coming from a Mustang.

Police later stopped a Mustang matching the description and found a gun in the car, officials said.

Three people in the car were taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported.

