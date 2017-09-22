Police: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide case in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police are on the scene, along with K9 officers in the area of 253rd Street and 132nd Avenue, Friday afternoon.

According to police, a man returned to his Southwest Miami-Dade house and found his wife, his 8-year-old daughter and 1-and-a-half-year-old son dead.

Officials believe that this is a murder-suicide by the wife.

