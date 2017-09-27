3 dead after crane collapses at TV tower in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people working on a television transmission tower have died after the crane they were on collapsed in Miami Gardens, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 501 NW 207 Street in Miami Gardens, at around 4 p.m.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene showing the victims’ bodies covered by yellow tarps.

WSVN had hired Tower King out of Texas to do work on the tower, which is shared with WPLG. Officials said the crew members were on a crane attached to the tower when the crane gave way, causing them to fall to their deaths.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crew fell about 300 to 400 feet.

It remains unclear whether the deceased workers are Tower King employees or subcontractors.

