3 children, 1 adult injured after possible boat explosion in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three children and one adult have been injured after a possible boat explosion at Black Point Marina, Sunday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, two children were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, while the adult and other child were transported by ground to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the victims and their current conditions are unknown.

