3 boaters rescued after boat catches fire in the Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Three boaters were rescued after their vessel caught fire off the coast of Key West, Monday morning.

The three people on board abandoned ship and jumped into the water.

The Key West Ferry was in the middle of its route between Fort Myers and Key West when the distressed boaters were spotted.

All three were pulled out of the water and onto the ferry. They were given towels to dry off as they met with the captain.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

