3 accused of impersonating law enforcement to enter Miami courthouse

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men were arrested in Miami after, authorities said, they tried to use fake law enforcement badges to enter a U.S. federal courthouse.

The men used fake credentials such as U.S. Marshal and CIA badges, and were apprehended by the real U.S. Marshals Service, early Thursday.

“It is a crime to represent yourself as a U.S. Marshal; it is also a crime to have a fake U.S. Marshal badge,” said U.S. Marshal Assistant Chief Manny Puri. “They had around five fake badges with five different fake credentials. CIA, Interpol, U.S. Marshals … and so forth.”

One suspect was already known to law enforcement and even tried to get in contact with president Trump.

“One of the members that we detained has been on our radar. He has a file with our protective intelligence unit,” said Puri. “He’s been known to send packages to the White House and to the U.S. Marshall trying to gain access to form a terrorist fugitive recovery unit.”

The federal investigation is ongoing, and the identities of the suspects have not been released by law enforcement.

“We’re not releasing their names. We’re trying to see if it delves into anything further, because their car was loaded with so much fake law enforcement material in it,” said Puri. “They appear to be three male Hispanics ranging in age from 70 to 38 [years old].”

Puri said law enforcement is also trying to determine the group’s motive to enter the courthouse. “I have no idea what the motive would be,” he said.

