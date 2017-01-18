Carjacker leads police on chase in Lauderhill, 3 arrested

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men, including a suspected carjacker, have been arrested after a police chase ended in Lauderhill, Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the police chase, which started in Fort Lauderdale, at around 3:05 p.m., was the result of a carjacking that happened Tuesday night in the southeastern part of Fort Lauderdale.

Police said they spotted the stolen black SUV Tuesday and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

The driver cut in and out of traffic, and even drove on sidewalks as police continued to follow the vehicle closely. About 10 minutes into the chase, a tire of the vehicle blew out, causing the car to fishtail down a road and into a residential area.

Once the car stopped in Lauderhill, near Northwest 34th Avenue, between Fifth and Seventh streets, a passenger inside of the vehicle bailed out of the car and took off running on foot into nearby residences.

This person eventually surrendered to police and is now in custody.

In addition to this arrest, two other suspects who were in the vehicle were arrested Wednesday.

Neighbors in the area watched the chase as it unfolded. “The car was coming all the way up and then we were almost into it,” said witness Michelle Stevens. “One of the guys took out and started running like crazy, and he took off and ran all the way over there, and the police was running right behind.”

One person reportedly got away and remains at large.

