3 armed subjects carjack woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a trio of potentially teen-aged subjects who carjacked a woman in Miami.

According to the victim, the three male subjects approached her while she sat in her car outside of her cousin’s house, located near Northwest 13th Avenue and 57th Street, late Tuesday morning. She said she saw the group pointing at her before they headed her way.

The victim locked her car, but then she said, the subjects pulled out at least two guns and held them against the glass. She then got out of her car and told them her purse was in the backseat because they kept asking for money.

The group then got into the car and sped off.

The victim’s cousin said the victim was at her house to drop off coffee as part of a ritual they have.

Police are searching for a black Infinity QX70 SUV.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.