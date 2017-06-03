HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of walkers and runners pounding the pavement in honor of a South Florida principal who lost his legs after a 2016 crash.

Whether running or walking, participants at the Second Annual Javi Perez Road to Recovery 5K Run/Walk/Roll were inspired by the guest of honor, South Dade Senior High School principal Javier Perez.

“All the prayers have been answered, and that’s why I’m here today,” he said.

The fact that he is even around today is something he and his family consider a blessing. “They basically told my wife to gather the family, that I wouldn’t make it through the night,” said Perez.

But that was more than a year ago, after being hit by an accused drunk driver while at his son’s little league game, last April. The shocking mishap left the principal without legs.

Since then, however, the man credited with being and inspiring others to be “Javi Strong” was at the Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, Saturday, with more than 500 others to raise funds in his honor.

Family, friends, supporters and even some of the first responders who came to his rescue last year showed up at the event. “We are so happy to have received that phone call later that everything was going great and that he was on the road to recovery,” said one supporter.

“We’re here to support Javi Strong. We’re here to support his recovery,” said another participant.

James Haj, executive director and CEO of The Children’s Trust, praised Perez’s will to survive. “Through his accident, you have very few people that would have the character, dignity, integrity, and more importantly, the strength,” he said.

Strength helps Perez power through continued, excruciating rehab, as he takes the steps toward recovery. 7News cameras captured Perez as he took his first steps after the crash, earlier this year.

“There’s a purpose behind everything,” Perez said at the time.

Perez wants this event to also eventually help others with similar injuries because, he said, if he can do it, anyone can. “The Lord listens to all the prayers, and I was able to make it through the night, and here I am today, stronger than ever.”

If you would like to make a donation to help Perez’s cause, go to his GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.