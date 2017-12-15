220 cases of stomach virus reported aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Cruise line officials have reported more than 200 cases of a stomach virus on board a Royal Caribbean ship currently on its way back to South Florida.

Royal Caribbean said 220 cases of the gastrointestinal illness were reported aboard the Independence of the Sea since its departure from Port Everglades, Monday.

Someone on board the ocean liner told 7News people began to show symptoms on Wednesday.

Those affected by the illness were treated promptly by the ship’s doctors with over-the-counter medication, according to Royal Caribbean. The ship’s staff also took extra measures to minimize the risk of any other passengers getting sick.

The cases represent less than 5 percent of the 5,547 guests and crew on board.

Royal Caribbean has encouraged guests and crew to wash their hands frequently to avoid the virus.

The ship is scheduled to return to Port Everglades on Saturday morning.

