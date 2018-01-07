MIAMI (WSVN) - Christmas has come and gone, but for Miami-Dade officials, that’s no reason to stop giving to the county’s children.

Giving is exactly what happened in Downtown Miami during the 21st Annual Three Kings Toy Giveaway, Sunday.

About 2,000 children and their families stood in line in the parking lot of Miami-Dade Commissioner Bruno Barreiro’s office.

For the commissioner, who hosted the giveaway in conjunction with The Barreiro Foundation, the event aims to bring the joy of Three Kings Day to local families in need.

“We’ve been doing it for the past 21 years,” said Barreiro. “After New Year’s, the Three Kings Festival in Hispanic culture, in most of our Central and South American countries, that’s when the toys are given away, and we try to keep that and maintain that.”

Lines wrapped around the corner as families waited patiently for toys ranging from race cars to sports sets to dolls.

