2017 Ultra Music Fest kicks off in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people are making their way to Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami after doors opened for this year’s Ultra Music Festival, Friday.

7’s Skyforce HD hovered above the venue as a bass-hungry sea of revelers from all over the world awaited the start of the first of three nights of sets from world-renowned DJs across seven stages.

Attendees could not contain their excitement. “I’m pumped up, man,” said one man.

“We’re just here. We’re hyped. We’re ready to roll,” said a man who flew in from Philadelphia.

The reveler, who was wearing a red Phillies tank top, was standing next to a group who had traveled to Miami from Washington, D.C.

“We’re all going to get it,” said one man from the D.C. group.

When asked what he feels about all the political events that unfolded in the nation’s capital on Friday, the man replied, “This is way better.”

One man visiting from Europe seemed to have a more dialed-down attitude about the popular event. “We’re just waiting for it to explode after the opening,” he said.

Just after 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured revelers continuing to file into Bayfront Park.

Organizers said they are taking security and attendees’ safety seriously. They have several teams in place to respond in case of medical emergencies in partnership with Baptist Hospital.

As of Friday evening, no security incidents have been reported.

Officials have put road detours in place until Monday morning. Biscayne Boulevard will not be closed, but police will be diverting traffic around Downtown to Northeast Fourth Street and Second Avenue.

