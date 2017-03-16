2017 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Guide

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you’re looking to party St. Patrick’s Day weekend, then you’re in luck, because Miami-Dade County is pot full of gold-filled with events.

Irish I could attend them all.

Ricky’s South Beach | 1220 16th St, Miami Beach FL, 33139

This St. Patrick’s Day, you won’t have to go to the end of rainbow to find your pot o’ gold – Ricky’s South Beach will throw the ultimate ode to the Emerald isle. Featuring live music (think Dropkick Murphys), $5 Jameson shots, green beer specials, and the Leprechauns Cup beer pong tournament, where you can try your “Luck of the Irish” and enter for a chance to win a $200 bar tab! For info click here.

Gramps | 176 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

This St.Patrick’s Day, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Gramps will be celebrating ADULT.’s first album release in almost 10 years. With tickets priced at $10, enjoy their signature cocktail for the night, Whiskey in the Garden, or a Beck’s beer with a shot of Tullamore D.E.W. To purchase tickets, visit gramps.com/tickets.

Area 31 | 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131

Kick off St.Patrick’s Day with a couple of brews and enviable views at Area 31! Beat the clock this St. Patrick’s day while you enjoy all drinks and bar bites priced according to the hour from 5PM to close! Feelin’ lucky? Enjoy $8 Jameson Irish Whiskey shots all night! Only at Area 31- 16th floor pool deck. Time: 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. March 17. Free Admission with RSVP. 305-424-5234. For info click here.

Bagatelle Miami | 220 21st St., Miami Beach FL, 33139

End your St.Patrick’s Day weekend with a bang! Join Bagatelle on Sunday, March 19th, from noon to 6 p.m., for a themed brunch even the leprechaun’s wouldn’t want to miss. For table reservations, please email miamireservations@bistrotbagatelle.com or call 305.705.3900. For info click here.

South Pointe Tavern | 40 South Pointe Drive, 109, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Spending St. Patrick’s Day on Miami Beach? Then head on over to South Pointe Tavern for whiskey specials and cocktails all night long! Including Irish Whiskey Flights including Tullamore D.E.W., Jameson, Redbreast and Teelings Whiskey. And an Iced Irish Coffee with Left Hand Cold Brew coffee and Tullamore D.E.W.. Cheers! For info click here.

E11EVEN Miami and The ROOFTOP at E11EVEN | 29 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

There is no better place to party and eat than the ROOFTOP at E11EVEN. Since Saint Patrick’s Day lands on a Friday, the ROOFTOP at E11EVEN is offering a special St. Patrick’s Day Three-Course Menu which includes one cocktail or glass of red or white wine. Guests can also enjoy $3 Jameson Shots from 10:00 p.m to 12:00 a.m. Some specialty dishes being served are Irish Seafood Chowder, Beer Braised Corned Beef and Cabbage, Oven Roasted Whiskey Salmon and a Bailey’s Irish Cream Topped Brownie. The party continues downstairs at E11EVEN where they will have an open bar from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. so guests can enjoy Jameson Shots and Green Beer on draft. For info click here.

Wynwood | 2268 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33127

St. Pat’s Wynwood celebration, presented by Jameson, is free to all guests and includes Wynwood’s finest DJs, a pop-up green beer garden, over 20 food trucks, street art, and arts ‘n’ crafts! The event attracted nearly 20,000 guests last year, and this year, we are aiming to make it bigger and better! 305-461-2700. Admission is free. Click here for info.

Fado Irish Pub | 900 S. Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33130

St Patrick’s Day Outdoor Block Party at Fadó Irish Pub in Mary Brickell Village. St. Nick? Meet St. Patrick! Tickets are good only on Friday, March 17th, 2017. Music, great food and drink ‘til late! 21 and over. Rain or shine. 786-924-0972. Time: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. March 17. $5. Click here for info.

305 Brews | 3535 NE 2nd Ave. Miami, Fl 33127

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day Miami-style at 305 Brews. We will be throwing it down with special tappings from local breweries, alongside an Irish inspired menu to feed our inner leprechaun! No cover and kitchen open late as usual! Time: 5:00 p.m. March 17. free. 786-391-0122. Click here for info.

Sandbar Lounge | 6752 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33141

Join us for St. Patrick’s Day at Sandbar Lounge. Friday, March 17, 3pm : $2.75 , 16oz Green Beer, $5 Jameson Shots, $4 Blonde Guinness. 6752 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. 305-865-1752. Click here for info.

Drinkhouse Fire & Ice | 1672 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139

St Patty’s Day Cocktail Class. Every year for St. Patrick’s Day, we get dressed in our greenest green and set out in search of our pot of gold! While we can’t promise a pot of gold, we guarantee this cocktail class will kick your night of lucky debauchery off right. The class includes cocktail shaking, making, and tasting! After sipping one of our unique cocktails upon arrival, you’ll be given step by step instructions on how to make your own custom boozy concoction. As the liquid confidence sets in, guests will be given the opportunity to experiment with a wide variety of herbs and tinctures while creating and naming your custom cocktail. Following our intoxicatingly fun class, guests are encouraged to visit our 100,000 pound ice bar, where you get to wear designer faux fur coats, hats, and gloves while sipping delicious libations from real ice glasses! This St. Patrick’s Day, walk away with more than just a hangover. With this mixology class, you’ll walk away knowing how to make the delicious drinks that got you drunk in the first place! Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. March 17. $45. Click here for info.

Providores & Publicans | 141 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130

This new Brickell hot spot is ready to show off it’s “publican” side! Get your Irish on and sip on Providores & Publicans’ Grow House cocktail for St. Patrick’s day (or any day)! This refreshing and earthy green drink is made with lemon juice, cucumber, jalapeño, basil, St. Germain Hendricks Gin and Proseco Float.

Bitter Truth | 3252 NE 1st Ave #124, Miami, FL 33137

In order to celebrate Bitter Truth’s first St. Patrick’s Day in true Irish fashion, the bar will be hosting St. Pat’s Stumble. The friendly bartenders over at Bitter Truth never disappoint! For this special day, they’ve concocted the ultimate Irish Vacation. A green drink featuring Jameson swizzled with fresh cucumber, honey, lemon, peychaud’s bitters and topped with a medley of flaming herbs. The green beer will also be flowing and doled out by leprechauns for those who RSVP on Eventbrite.

Coral Gables Museum | 285 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Free Music Fridays: ST. PATRICK’S DAY Edition! Friday, March 17, 5 – 7pm. Happy Saint Paddy’s Day! Join us for traditional Irish and Irish-American tunes performed live by Charter Flight. You’re also invited to enjoy ice-cold beer products, provided by our sponsors and friends from New Belgium Brewing Company, like Fat Tire, Dayblazer, Tangerine IPA, Exotic Lime Ale, and 1554 Black Lager. The New Belgium team will also be on site making koozies and hats! So, grab your friends, grab a drink, and join us on the Museum Loggia every Friday in March for a free night of music and fun! Presented by Coral Gables Museum and Frost School of Music UM. Join us for FREE MUSIC FRIDAYS every Friday in March for live music curated by UM Frost School of Music and $5 cocktails to benefit CGM! Free.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.