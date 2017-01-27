2017 Miami Marathon kicks off this weekend

The official course of the 2017 Miami Marathon

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s the last weekend of January, which means the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon will be back and “running” this weekend.

The 2017 Miami Marathon, which is 26.2 miles-long, and Half Marathon, which is 13.1 miles-long, will take place this Sunday for the 15th year in a row. There will also be a Tropical 5K, which is 3.1 miles-long, and a Kids Run, which is 1.2-miles-long.

As a reminder, this Saturday is the last day to register for the marathon! Furthermore, there will be no race-day registration and no race-day packet pickup.

The Health & Fitness Expo presented by The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald will be the only place where you can pick up your registration packet. Remember to bring a picture ID. If you need to have someone else pick up your packet, you must provide them with a copy of your photo ID and bib number.

Furthermore, if the races are not filled to capacity, there will be a registration booth at the expo, as well.

As for traffic, expect delays in the following areas.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

Downtown/Brickell: 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

MacArthur Cswy EB: 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Miami Beach Area: 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Venetian Cswy: 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Coconut Grove Area: 6:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Rickenbacker Cswy.: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Miami Marathon recommends all those wishing to enter or exit Miami Beach between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. utilize the Julia Tuttle Causeway. Roads will be closed and managed by Miami, Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County Police Departments who will assist traffic through intersections between gaps of runners.

Here’s the 2017 Miami Marathon Schedule, courtesy of the Miami Marathon:

FRIDAY, JAN. 27:

• 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Health & Fitness Expo presented by The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald

SATURDAY, JAN. 28:

• 7:30 a.m. Tropical 5K

• 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Health & Fitness Expo presented by The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald

SUNDAY, JAN. 29:

• 4:15 a.m. Gear check opens

• 4:45 a.m. Start line access

• 5:45 a.m. Opening ceremony

• 5:50 a.m. Athletes with disabilities start

• 6:00 a.m. Miami Marathon and Half Marathon runners start

American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd.

• 6:30 a.m. VIP Tent and bleachers open

Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

• 6:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Post-race party

Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

• 9:30 a.m. Elite athlete awards ceremony

Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd.

• 11:00 a.m. Kids Run Miami

NW 2nd St. & NW 2nd Ave.

PACKET PICKUP

Friday, Jan. 27: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

