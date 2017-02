2017 Fat Tuesday events in Miami and Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s the last day of Mardi Gras, South Florida, which means it is Fat Tuesday. Although we may not be in the heart of New Orleans, there is always something to do on Fat Tuesday in South Florida!

Therefore, here is our list of some events taking place on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017:

Miami-Dade County:

Broward County:

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Party: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Jo Baby (formerly known as Rosey Baby) 4587 North University Drive, Lauderhill Orleans with Special Guest Gary Wright at Mardi Gras Casino: 8 p.m. at Mardi Gras Casino 831 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.