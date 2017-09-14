20 food trucks provide free meals outside BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida organizations are working together to feed hurricane victims in need with free meals outside the BB&T Center.

JetBlue gave out free meals to anyone who did not have power. Ten thousand free meals were distributed Wednesday and because it was so popular, they decided to do it again Thursday.

Twenty-five food trucks are participating in the event and lines of people have already begun to form, but this isn’t the only place to get relief.

In Deerfield Beach, ice and bottled water were passed out to residents throughout the afternoon at Quiet Waters Park.

At Charles Hadley Park in Miami, residents lined up for all the essentials.

“That’s the blessing from God,” said one recipient.

Volunteers also passed out water and bags of ice in Overtown.

Over in Little Haiti, water, ice and hot meals were provided.

“Everybody that can do it, please do it,” said Father Reginald Jean-Mary with Notre Dame D’Haiti. “There are a lot of people who are suffering. The damages are more than we can imagine.”

Volunteers said they would rather lend a helping hand. “Myself, I’m out of power, but I figured the best thing to do with my time is to give it back to the community,” said one volunteer.

Back outside the BB&T Center, people have a lot of options to choose from.

Food trucks will remain on hand until 7 p.m.

