MIAMI (WSVN) - A Downtown Miami train on a crash course sent two construction workers to the hospital, Saturday.

According to officials, a Metromover struck a crane near Northeast 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, injuring the workers.

They were transported to Jackson Memorial and are expected to be OK.

No one else was hurt.

According to Miami-Dade Transit, the system experienced an 11-minute delay before resuming operations.

