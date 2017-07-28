2 women hospitalized after SW Miami-Dade shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after, police said they were shot Police are investigating after, they said, they were shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, Friday night.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the reported shooting in the area of Southwest 123rd Avenue and 218th Street, just after 9 p.m.

According to investigators, the victims were sitting in a car when they were both shot.

Officials said the call originally came in as a female shot in the leg.

Paramedics transported the women to area hospitals in unknown condition.

Authorities have not provided further details about a motive or subject description.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

