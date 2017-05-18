2 women claim Davie masseur accused of fondling teen molested them

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida women claim a masseur who was arrested last week for allegedly fondling a 17-year-old girl also targeted them while he was giving them massages.

The customers, who asked not to be identified or show their faces on camera, said 29-year-old Orlay Palacio violated them when they went to Massage and Stretch Center, located at 4663 S. University Drive.

One of the women, 29, said she went to Palacio after she had given birth. “It was very painful. I had a new baby at home. It was completely overwhelming, and it was awful,” she said.

According to Davie Police, Palacio, who owns the massage parlor, was arrested last week after he inappropriately touched the teen while giving her a massage, May 3. He was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor.

After this case was publicized, detectives said, more victims contacted them.

The second woman who spoke with 7News, 25, said there was initially nothing improper about Palacio’s conduct. “Everything was fine up until he got to the leg portion. I felt like he was going too far, close to my vagina, and he kept like intermittently touching it,” she said.

Davie Police Capt. Dale Engle praised the two women for speaking out. “These two young ladies demonstrated extraordinary restraint to come forward and tell their story,” he said. “It’s not easy.”

The 29-year-old said Palacio rubbed his privates against her during her post-natal massage. “I was basically in denial. I let it go on for a minute because I wasn’t sure. I was like, ‘Is this really happening?'” she said. “He massaged me for so long, and nothing really weird had ever happened, so I was just totally surprised.”

The 25-year-old echoed the other customer’s initial shock. “I didn’t want to believe that whatever was happening to me was actually happening,” she said.

But once the women saw Palacio’s mug shot, they knew it was time to share their story.

The 25-year-old has a message for other clients of Palacio’s. “My message is to just come forward. It’s not as scary as it seems,” she said. “This isn’t any longer about you. It’s about helping an innocent girl who was victimized, and it’s very unfair to her, so we’re just helping her out now.”

The 29-year-old said she is certain they are not alone. “There are other victims out there. I just want them to feel comfortable to come forward. They’re not the only ones,” she said.

Davie Police are working with the State Attorney’s Office to file additional charges against Palacio. They are urging anyone who may have been victimized by him to contact them at 954-693-8200.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.