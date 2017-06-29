First Broward County Wawa stores to open in Davie, Pompano Beach next month

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans of the convenience store Wawa can rejoice, as two stores will be opening in Broward County in late July.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the two stores will open at 6350 Stirling Road and 3601 N. Federal Highway, on July 27.

The Philadelphia-based company already has 118 stores in Florida, and according to Wawa’s website, 16 more are scheduled to open, including stores in Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Parkland.

The store chain has a cult-like following, and is known for its sandwiches, coffee and mac ‘n’ cheese.

