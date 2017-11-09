2 veteran receive car from United Way of Broward initiative

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - The United Way of Broward is helping some heroes get back on the road with a free car.

The organization’s Mission United initiative have given two deserving veterans a free car, Thursday.

“It’s freaking awesome. One word to describe all this is awesome. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said veteran Lindon Campbell. “There’s a lot of stuff that I need to get done, and I feel like with this vehicle, I’ll be able to get that done.”

It’s part of the progressive group of insurance companies fifth annual Keys to Progress program.

“It’s such a wonderful, it’s really great,” said veteran Lina Romero-Vargas. “It’s really going to change my life, and I know that it’s going to bring me closer to my dreams, which is helping people. So with people helping me, I’m just going to do the ripple effect and help other people as much as I can.”

“To come here and see how county truly comes together to support veterans is amazing,” said director of Mission United Kenneth Juede. “I love living here. I love being apart of the community that gives back.”

Mission United supports U.S. military service members, veterans and their families in Broward County by helping them adjust to being back in civilian life.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.