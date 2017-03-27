2 undercover officers shot in NW Miami-Dade; police say 6 at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers transported two undercover officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a pickup truck after, officials said, they were shot in Liberty City, Monday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association President John Rivera, authorities are searching for six people in connection to the shooting.

Several agencies responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 62nd Street, Monday night.

Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police, Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Fire Rescue are among the agencies on the scene.

Police blocked off several blocks in the area as they gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, a pickup truck transported the two officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 7News cameras captured the officers being taken out of the truck bed. The victims were able to walk into the hospital with the help of fellow officers.

The victims are undercover officers, a police spokesperson said. At 11 p.m., they were both listed in stable condition.

The truck is currently cordoned off outside the hospital as part of the crime scene.

#MDPD can confirm that two MDPD officers have been shot. Both officers have been transported and are listed in stable condition — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 28, 2017

Shortly before 11:20 p.m., a Miami-Dade Rescue unit arrived at the hospital from the scene of the shooting, officials said. 7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling out someone covered in a tarp on a gurney. The patient’s connection to the shooting remains unknown.

About 10 minutes later, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez also arrived at JMH.

Perez took the opportunity to commend the officers who took the injured law enforcers to the hospital. He added that the search continues for the subjects.

Rivera later told 7News 6 gunmen opened fire on the undercover officers. They remain at large.

Investigators have not given further details as to what led to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.