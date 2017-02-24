2 trucks collide in Hialeah Gardens; drivers hospitalized

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported two truck drivers to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles collided in Hialeah Gardens, Friday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash along Okeechobee Road, near Northwest 107th Avenue, at around 8:15 p.m. Officials said the force of the impact caused one of the vehicles involved, a dump truck, to roll over and end up on its side.

Paramedics airlifted one of the drivers to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert and took the other by ground to Palmetto General Hospital.

Officials said some fuel from one of the trucks may have spilled onto the street.

More than two hours after the crash, crews were able to upright the dump truck.

Authorities have shut down all southbound lanes of Okeechobee Road while they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.