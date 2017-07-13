2 trespass onto West Broward high school, burglarizing vending machines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two people who trespassed into West Broward High School and burglarized several vending machines.

Pembroke Pines released the footage of the two men illegally roaming inside the school on July 5.

Video shows the pair breaking into multiple vending machines and stealing several items before taking off.

Seven machines were targeted in total.

If you have any information on this burglary, call call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

