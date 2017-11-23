2 transported after car goes into water in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a car drove into the water in Deerfield Beach, THursday.

According to officials, two people were taken to the hospital after a car went into a retention pond off of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Hillsborough Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said when they responded to the scene, they found car upside down, about 10 feet below the water.

With assistance from Boca Raton Fire Rescue, BSFR saved two male passengers believed to be in their 30s. The victims were rushed to North Broward Medial Center as trauma alerts.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown, however, officials say both were unconscious and unresponsive.

