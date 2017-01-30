2 tortoises allegedly stolen from Phil’s Berry Farm

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two large tortoises were allegedly stolen from a family business in Homestead, and the owners are asking for the public’s help to get them back.

According to the owners of Phil’s Berry Farm in Homestead, tortoises Dots and Speedy were taken from a mini petting zoo on the property, Friday night.

The business, located near Southwest 248th Street and Coconut Palm Drive, is frequented by customers and students on school tours.

The owners said they contacted Miami-Dade Police and are willing to provide a reward for whoever can help them locate Dots and Speedy.

If you know anything about their whereabouts, contact police or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

