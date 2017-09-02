2 toddlers pulled unresponsive from Lauderdale Lakes pool, hospitalized

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two toddlers to the hospital after, officials said, they were pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in Lauderdale Lakes, Saturday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call about a near drowning at a home located along the 3900 block of Northwest 45th Avenue, just after 3 p.m.

First responders found the children, ages 1 and 2, unresponsive in the bottom of the pool. Paramedics pulled the toddlers out and were able to restore a pulse.

Crews rushed the victims to Plantation General Hospital in critical condition.

According to officials, the victims are cousins, and they were staying at their grandparents’ house, where their uncle was taking care of them.

