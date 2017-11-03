2 test positive for Zika in Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A sexually transmitted Zika case that infected another person has been confirmed in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Health announced Friday that two people tested positive for Zika.

One of them didn’t travel to infected areas but their sexual partner did, which lead to the positive results.

The department urges residents to take action around their homes and businesses. However, officials said that there is no ongoing evidence of the disease anywhere else in the state.

