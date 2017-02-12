2 teens shot in Miami Gardens released from hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two of the three ninth-graders who, police said, were shot while walking home from school in Miami Gardens were released from the hospital, Sunday.

Meanwhile, the father of one of the victims spoke to 7News about the terrifying ordeal.

7News cameras captured 14-year-old Abdul Jones sitting in a wheelchair as he was taken out of Joe Di Maggio’s Children Hospital in Hollywood, just before 6 p.m.

The previous day, his father, also named Abdul, described this son’s gunshot injuries. “He got shot three times right here, in and out, in and out, in and out,” he said as he pointed to his lower right leg. “He shattered his shin bone.”

Outside the hospital, Sunday evening, family members helped Jones into a car.

His father said the teen faces a long road ahead. “He’s just had surgery. He’s OK, about six to eight months recovery,” he said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Jones and a 15-year-old boy, both students at Carol City Senior High School, sustained gunshot wounds during a drive-by shooting in front of a home located at 3505 N.W. 188th St., Friday, just before 3 p.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered above as paramedics rendered aid to Jones near Northwest 187th Street and 35th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews had stepped in after a good Samaritan helped two of the injured teens when they wound up on her front lawn. “He sat here, and I hold his leg ans put pressure on his leg until the paramedics got here,” she said.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she has been a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years.

Police said a third male teen was shot near Carol City Middle High School.

A witness said she saw that teen get help after coming under fire. “Then I heard the shooting, and that’s when he ran, jumped in the car and they were off,” she said.

The second teen, who was shot in the hip, was seen being taken away by paramedics feet away.

The shootings triggered lockdowns at area schools before students were dismissed.

“Senior high school kids, doing nothing more than walking home after a day of schooling,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho as he spoke with reporters, Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, officials said, all of the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. They were all taken in stable condition to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, where one of the teens remains.

Emotions ran high outside the hospital, Friday night. An irate family member told 7News she wants to see the gun violence end. “Tell people to stop killing people. That’s what you do. Tell them to stop it, and tell pastors to stop praying,” she said.

Police said the shots came from a small white SUV. The person or people responsible for the shooting remain at large.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

