2 teens arrested after taking police on chase in West Miami

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase on the streets of South Florida ended with two teens in custody.

Police were investigating a burglary near Southwest 63rd Street and 11th Street in West Miami when the two teens took off in a car.

The driver led officers on a pursuit but eventually lost control of the vehicle.

Officials managed to then arrest the two 17-year-olds inside the vehicle.

