2 teens arrested after fatal shooting of 13-year-old girl

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have charged a teen with manslaughter after the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old sister.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 17-year-old Martaevious Santiago faces charges of aggravated manslaughter after he shot his 13-year-old sister, Tedra King, in the head Tuesday night.

Police said Santiago was holding a loaded semi-automatic handgun when his sister gave him a hug, and as she turned around to walk away, Santiago pointed the handgun to the back of King’s head and pulled the trigger, shooting her.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Santiago was placed under arrest and was charged accordingly.

Police said the firearm was provided by a 14-year-old friend, who was also taken into custody for an outstanding Delinquency Warrant.

