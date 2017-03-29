2 teens arrested after bringing weed-laced gummy bears to school

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after two teen girls brought marijuana-laced gummy bears to a Coconut Creek middle school.

Lyons Creek Middle-schooler Fares Skeik said it best: “If someone that’s your friend just gave you a gummy bear, would you say no to it? No, right?”

However, what if the gummy bears were laced with marijuana? That was the case at Lyons Creek Middle School, where two girls, ages 13 and 14, were arrested for distributing the gummy bears on Monday.

“I just saw the group of kids, they were in a secret area, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what that is,’ and then I walked away, and I came back and then all those kids had like a little pouch, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what it was,'” said student Natasha Romero. “I was pretty suspicious about it.”

I think it’s very sad what young kids are dealing with this these days,” said parent Janaina Scibione. “It’s very scary as well.”

Three students ended up sick and had to be evaluated by paramedics. The two teens were charged with possession with intent to sell.

The principal of the school, Horace Hamm, sent out an email which read in part, “The safety and well-being of our students are always our highest priorities. I encourage you to discuss with your child the danger of these items, which are disguised as candy, and the importance of making good decisions.”

“I think it’s crazy how this happened,” Romero said. “I didn’t expect my school to have anything like this, and when everything was happening, I was just surprised.”

One parent said the amount of police activity at the middle school during the investigation led her child to believe that another student had gotten shot or hurt.

The students who were sickened by the gummy bears were not hospitalized and went home with their parents.

