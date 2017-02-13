2 suspects in custody after North Miami Beach home burglarized

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - According to police, two subjects are in custody after shots were fired during a home burglary in North Miami Beach.

Police said shots were fired once officers arrived to the home, located at 15131 N.E. 13th Avenue, as the house being burglarized.

No one was struck by the bullets.

Once police entered the home, a K-9 officer bit one of the two suspects. This suspect was arrested at the scene.

The second suspect was wheeled out on a gurney with a bandage over his left shoulder. This suspect was then transported to a hospital at around 11:50 a.m.

They have taped off the surrounding area as this is an active scene.

