2 subjects try and fail to steal from Wilton Manors 7-Eleven

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are on the lookout for two subjects who attempted to, but failed, to steal from a Wilton Manors 7-Eleven.

Police said surveillance cameras captured the pair in action on Aug. 3, at the 7-Eleven near North 31st Street and Andrews Avenue.

One man is seen entering an “Employees Only” section of the store, where he tried cracking open a safe while the other kept a look out.

The safe never opened, but owners said the men caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

If you have any information on this attempted-theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

