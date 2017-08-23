2 subjects steal Pembroke Pines police chief’s mom’s wallet

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 70-year-old victim was targeted at a Pembroke Pines Home Goods store, but they may have picked the wrong woman to mess with.

The victim is Karen Scott, the mother of Bay Harbor Islands police chief Sean Hemingway, and he has promised to catch the two people who stole her wallet.

“I’m sure that when she sees this, she’s going to feel frightened,” Scott said. “I would.”

Surveillance video showed one of the subjects who allegedly stole Scott’s wallet on Aug. 12.

“I feel violated,” Scott said. “Not only did she take my wallet with my credit cards. There was a lot of personal information.”

At the time of the theft, Scott was vacationing in South Florida from New York to visit her son. She has since returned home, but the incident still upsets her.

Scott said her son promised he would do everything he can to catch the bad guys. “He said to me, ‘Mom, you need not worry. I will catch these people,’ and Sean will,” she said.

Hemingway now has to deliver on his promise. “Now your mom is expecting you to put the bad person in jail,” he said. “I did say, ‘Mom, we will catch these people.’ We’ll give [Pembroke Pines police] the first shot, and if they don’t have somebody soon, I’ll help them.”

According to officials, the two women took Scott’s wallet out from her purse before trying to go shopping with the stolen cards at a nearby Target.

“Ironically, they attempted to buy $300 worth of uniforms,” Hemingway said.

The charge was declined.

Police are searching the one subject who was caught on store surveillance. “I’m hoping that someone sees this and that they will turn these people in so that action can be taken,” Scott said.

