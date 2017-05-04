2 students arrested after gun found in South Dade Senior High School

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two students have been arrested, Thursday, suspected of bringing a gun to South Dade Senior High School, which is located in Homestead.

According to school board officials, a school employee found an unspent bullet on the ground in his classroom. He then notified school administrators who contacted Miami-Dade Schools Police.

Officials conducted a search of the campus and found an unloaded weapon inside a jacket that had been thrown in a trash bin.

After further investigation, police said that two students were in possession of that firearm, earlier in the day.

Both students have since been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

