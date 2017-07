HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade ocean rescue team members came to the rescue of a pair of snorkelers off of Haulover Beach.

The duo got caught in strong surf near the inlet.

However, officials rescued them and pulled them to shore.

No injuries were reported.

