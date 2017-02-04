2 shot outside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men sustained injuries after, police said, shots were fired outside a home in Miami Gardens, Saturday night.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the victims, who are both their 30s, were outside a residence located along the 2400 block of Northwest 59th Street when someone opened fire. One victim sustained a minor graze wound and the other was shot.

Paramedics transported the latter victim to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police did not give details about a possible subject or what may have led to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

