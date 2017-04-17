2 shot in Northwest Miami-Dade, gunmen at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened in the Brownsville neighborhood, near Northwest 46th Street and 29th Avenue, around 2 a.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the gunmen walked up to the victims and opened fire.

One of the victim’s was struck in the lower part of their body, while the other victim was grazed by a bullet in the upper part of their body. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Two parked vehicles in the area were also struck by bullets.

One witness said a fight broke out shortly before bullets started flying. “I hope they hurry up and catch them,” he said, “because you know, there’s too much of this going on–too much violence in this town now. They need to, you now, bring it to a halt.”

Police said the gunmen fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

