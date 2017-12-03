2 sent to prison for distributing hundreds of opioid pills

MIAMI (AP) — Two Florida men have been sent to prison for distributing hundreds of opioid pills to an undercover Miami police officer.

The Miami U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release that 50-year-old Oreste Abreu of Hialeah was sentenced to just over four years in prison and 39-year-old Daniel Lezcano-Morejon of Hialeah was sentenced to more than three years.

Both men pleaded guilty earlier to drug trafficking charges.

Investigators say the pair sold more than 800 hydromorphone pills to the undercover officer over several months in 2012. Hydromorphone is sold under the brand name Dilaudid, a powerful painkiller.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Miami-Dade Police Department.

