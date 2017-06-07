2 schools receive $1 million to promote educational opportunities

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida schools received a generous gift from an anonymous donor to combat gun violence among children.

The anonymous donor gave $1 million to Miami Northwestern Senior High School and Central Senior High School.

The money will go toward creating a trade and logistics academy at one school while expanding the program at the other.

Both of the centers will be named after King Carter to honor the 6-year-old who was fatally struck by a stray bullet in 2016.

The center is expected to give opportunities to other children. “That other kids can get the opportunity to move forward and do the things that they want to do in the school system. I’m just so overwhelmed and happy,” said King Carter’s grandmother, Shirley Kennedy Wright.

Three teens were arrested and charged for Carter’s death.

